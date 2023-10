SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Southington Police Department is searching for suspects who they say shoplifted from a liquor store.

Police said the three suspects stole around $300 worth of alcohol and then fled the scene in a dark-colored minivan, which they said was possibly a Chrysler or a Dodge.

Anyone with information about the suspects, contact Officer Medena at (860) 621-0101 and reference case #2300049274