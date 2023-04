HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving three tractor-trailers closed lanes on I-84 Eastbound in Hartford Tuesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m.

The right and center lanes are closed between Exits 43 and 49, with congestion for 3.5 miles.

See our live traffic map:

Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app