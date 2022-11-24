HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week.
According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them.
The incident occurred in the area of Franklin Avenue and Redding Street, the victims said, though police were unable to locate a crime scene.
Police said the victims are listed in stable condition.
This is an active investigation.
