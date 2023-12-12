WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tire thefts are on the rise in Connecticut, according to police.

An increase in tire thefts have been reported in Wethersfield, Hartford, Middletown and the surrounding cities and towns, authorities said.

Wethersfield police said they have seen tire theft activity as recently as Monday night.

Police told News 8 the thieves hit quickly taking the wheels, leaving cars stranded on their rotors.

“You walk out and you see a car on milk crates with its wheels gone, it’s happened a couple of times,” said Kemal Zahirovic of Wethersfield.

According to police, the tire thefts are taking place at apartment parking lots and car dealerships.

The thieves drive in, jack up the car, steal the wheels and are gone in just a few minutes.

“Unfortunately it’s very common, we are seeing two to three cars a week getting towed in and that’s not even all of them. There are some people who don’t have full coverage and they’re dealing with these issues on their own and it’s a huge expense,” said Mike Brough of Turnpike Motors Autobody.

Turnpike Motors Autobody said you should have comprehensive car insurance that covers the cost of vandalism. The cost of tire rims and damage to the car can cost $5000 or more to fix.

“They will leave it on crates or in the case of my complex it was rocks, so there was damage underneath the vehicle sometimes to the rotors and the brakes, and the bumpers,” Brough said.

Employees at Turnpike Motors Autobody recommend putting locking lug nuts on your tires. The special lug nuts have a small key that goes over them, which makes them harder to remove.

Police also recommend parking in well-lit areas near security cameras when you are able. The gray and silver rims on Toyotas or Hondas are the most sought-after, according to police.

“We are car people, so we care about our cars, so we keep them well and it always makes us worried somethings going to happen to ours,” Zahirovic said.