BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — As November trudges on, Connecticut residents are geared-up and ready for the holidays. One way to celebrate the season is Lake Compounce’s annual Holiday Lights event.

The amusement park is celebrating its 10th year hosting Holiday Lights, set to run from November 19 through December 23. To celebrate the fan-favorite tradition, the park will light the state’s tallest Christmas tree.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests back to Lake Compounce for our tenth annual holiday season,” General Manager Jeffery Davis said. “Holiday Lights will be bigger and better than ever, with our 100-foot-tall Christmas tree towering over hundreds of thousands of beautiful lights and family fun. We’ve added more days of operation, more activities, and more cheer for 2022!”

Special events throughout the season include Kyle’s Holiday Dance Party and Stuff-A-Bear. Families can also participate in making their own ornaments and meet and greets with Santa.

Of course, the season can’t be complete without some thrills. Some kids rides will remain open, including Kiddie Coaster, the North Pole Express, Boocifer’s Haunted Holiday at Ghost Hunt, and Zoomer’s Gas ‘n Go.

See the full list of special events happening during Holiday Lights this season:

Holiday Food Drive — November 25 – 27

— November 25 – 27 Ugly Sweater Weekend — December 2 – 4

— December 2 – 4 Pawliday Lights — December 11

— December 11 Gingerbread Weekend — December 16 – 18

— December 16 – 18 Kids New Year’s Eve Bash — December 31

Holiday Lights will open November 19 and run every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m.

Find tickets here.