Public hearing held to discuss Avon golf course land development

Hartford

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)–Avon residents are upset about a potential plan to reshape the Blue Fox Run Golf Course.

Developers want to remove nine holes from the course and build nearly 100 homes in its place.

The developer’s goal is to target empty-nesters and first-time home buyers.

A group called “Save Nod Road” also wants to see the land left alone.

The zoning board discussed setting another public hearing, so more people would get a chance to weigh in.

