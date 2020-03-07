Tops Marketplace in Southington coming back after fire

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a shock in Southington.

“Sometimes we close our eyes and think it’s not real,” said Betsy Tooker, co-owner of Tops Marketplace.

Last March, almost exactly one year ago, a Southington staple burned to the ground. It was a large fire that could be seen for miles.

The family-owned grocery store had been part of the community since 1951 — often supporting many causes in town and getting very involved in civic affairs. That’s why the fire was such a shock — such a loss.

“It’s like part of home,” said Scott Comparone. He grew up in Southington and shopped at Tops for 25 years. He also owns Comparone Lawn Care and Landscaping. He volunteered his workers to redo the landscaping outside the new store, which is supposed to open March 30.

“It’s an icon for this area and it’s very important,” Comparone said. “We donated all the labor to put this project together to get them open because they’re always giving back to the community and the town of Southington.”

And that’s why many in the community can’t wait for the new Tops to open. Many people drive by in their cars honking their horns when they see the new building so close to being done.

News 8 has met with the co-owners several times during the rebuilding process. At one point, they didn’t have enough cash to cover the costs so the community pitched in with fundraisers.

Some businesses opened their doors and their kitchens to Tops’ catering business so money could continue to come in for the eventual rebuild and so some Tops employees could keep their jobs.

“They’ve been taking care of us in the meantime and fortunately we’re all going to get our jobs back,” said John Frisell, a worker at Tops. “The community has been amazing.”

Amazing might be a good word to describe what the interior of the new store looks like. The new Tops will feature an improved fire suppression system with modernized sprinklers set up throughout the store. The new Tops is also mostly built with steel — not wood.

News 8 asked Salerno how the fire at the old store started.

“We saw it in the compressor room on the outside of the store,” he said. “The whole building went very quickly.”

As the new reopen date approaches very quickly, the community is still responding to show its love for Tops. This weekend, more than two dozen volunteers have committed to coming in to clean the shelves.

“I’m happy and getting excited,” Salerno said. “We have our store back, and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”