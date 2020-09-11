Toronto FC to play home matches at Pratt & Whitney Stadium this season

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Major Leagues Soccer‘s Toronto FC is going to call East Hartford home this season.

The club will play its home games this season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday.

Toronto FC officials were looking for a field with similarities to BMO Field, and Pratt & Whitney Stadium measured up.

“Pratt & Whitney Stadium is an ideal location for professional soccer, and I am excited that we’ve reached an agreement with Toronto FC to have the club play their home games here,” Governor Lamont said. “Our state is filled with thousands of MLS fans who no doubt will be excited by this news. I thank Toronto FC’s management team for working with my administration to finalize this agreement, and we look forward to having the Reds in Connecticut.”

“While we continue to work with government officials on our travel protocols, it is important to the club to have our own home away from home during this next phase,” Toronto FC President Bill Manning said.

Once everything is finalized, the Reds will host Columbus Crew SC Sunday, Sept. 27 in East Hartford. A schedule for the rest of the season is still in the works.

There are no tickets for purchase and and fans are not allowed to attend the matches at this time.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field is also home to UConn’s NCAA Division I football team. The stadium has hosted many United States Men’s and Women’s National team games throughout the years.

The pitch is Kentucky Blue Grass with dimensions of 115 by 75 yards.