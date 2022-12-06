HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever wondered what the Governor’s Residence looks like? Now, Connecticut families will get the chance to have an up-close look during a special tour amid the holiday season.

The Holiday Open House, an annual tradition for the past 32 years, sees the Governor’s Residence decorated with seasonal Christmas trimmings. It will be open to the public for tours on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the first holiday open house in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is always an exciting and festive time of year, and I love having the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with the residents of Connecticut,” Lamont said. “Annie and I are happy to invite everyone to join in the spirit, view the seasonal Christmas trimmings that were generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses, and celebrate the season.”

Guests can enjoy holiday decorations like Christmas trees, wreaths, and seasonal greenery — all donated at no cost to the state. The Connecticut Greenhouse Association, the Connecticut Nursery and Landscape Association, and Jones Family Farms in Shelton donated this year’s decorations.

While there is no admission fee, donations will be accepted as a part of Operation E.L.F., an annual fundraising drive to support military families enduring hardship amid deployment.

The Governor’s Residence, built in 1909 for Hartford physician and industrialist George C.F. Williams, sits on the corner of Prospect and Asylum Avenues in Hartford.