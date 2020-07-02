 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Tourist in her own city: Hartford artist captures beauty in the capital city

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s something to be said about being a tourist in your own city, and with travel plans on hold amid the pandemic, one artist is capturing the beauty around Hartford.

Artist Laerta Premto loves to travel, and when she travels, she likes to sketch the sites she’s seen — but with her travel plans on hold, she started finding that same beauty closer to home.

“We don’t really spend as much time exploring our own local environment; we’re always looking to go elsewhere,” she said.

She couldn’t travel, so Laerta began painting landmarks around Hartford, posting them on her Instagram — she said it’s taken off more than she could have ever imagined.

“People really love them; they send me all these cool messages,” she said, “I think they just felt more connected to where they live.”

Sites you know like the Travelers Tower, Soldiers Memorial Arch, and even some of her own favorite spots.

During this time where we are stuck closer to home, she says there’s value in appreciating the beauty around you.

“The whole point of me doing this artwork is that it’s made me feel more present with my surroundings and where we live, and that’s what I want people to get out of this,” she said.
“You can spend a day just walking around and that completely changes your attitude and mood.”

Laerta is currently selling prints on her Etsy page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Tourist in her own city: Hartford artist captures beauty in the capital city

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourist in her own city: Hartford artist captures beauty in the capital city"

Hartford Athletic announces 2020 USL Championship schedule

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Athletic announces 2020 USL Championship schedule"

Family of 24-year-old man shot to death in unsolved Hartford murder still seeks justice a year later

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of 24-year-old man shot to death in unsolved Hartford murder still seeks justice a year later"

Glastonbury PD search for man who allegedly exposed himself to minors while jogging

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Glastonbury PD search for man who allegedly exposed himself to minors while jogging"

CT Checkup: Lemonade stand in Farmington neighborhood raises money to purchase racial equality, diversity books for town schools, libraries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Lemonade stand in Farmington neighborhood raises money to purchase racial equality, diversity books for town schools, libraries"

Hartford mayor pushes for subpoena power, stronger authority for Civilian Police Review Board

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford mayor pushes for subpoena power, stronger authority for Civilian Police Review Board"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss