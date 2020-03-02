Town leaders announce name change for Negro Hill Brook that runs through Bristol, Burlington

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A brook with a controversial name that runs through Bristol and Burlington will be getting a new name.

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu and Burlington First Selectman Ted Shafer announced this week that the U.S. Board on Geographic Names decided at their meeting on February 13 to approve the proposal to change the name of Negro Hill Brook in Hartford County to Freeman Hill Brook.

The brook runs through both towns and both town leaderships are happy with the outcome.

We both received thoughtful comments from concerned citizens. This was a great joint effort to be pro-active, affect an appropriate name change, and reflect the values of our communities. We honor Amos & Jenny Freeman of Burlington, one of the few African-American families who owned land in the late 18th century. We all agreed that it was an important piece of history and should be preserved for future generations. – Burlington First Selectman Ted Shafer

With the receipt of the State Open Space Grant to acquire and preserve acres in Bristol and Burlington, this was perfect timing to enact a change like this. We also appreciate the efforts of those in the community who recommended that the name still reflect the activities and stories of the people who lived there. – Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu

Shafer recognized the importance of the history of the brook and wanted to make sure it was never lost in translation, saying, “We all agreed that it was an important piece of history and should be preserved for future generations.”