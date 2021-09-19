State police looking for evading vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-91 north in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are looking for an evading vehicle that struck, killed two people Sunday morning on Interstate-91 north.
State police say the crash occurred on Interstate 91 north near Exit 27 at approximately 4:06 a.m.
Several people were standing in the roadway after being involved in a previous collision when they were struck by another vehicle traveling north. The vehicle that struck the pedestrians failed to stop and evaded the scene, according to police.
Police say two people were pronounced deceased and a third person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released at this time.
A preliminary investigation and evidence found on scene led police to describe the evading vehicle as 2002-2001 Honda CRV color blue, with a spare tire affixed to the rear end. Police say the vehicle should have damage consistent with a driver’s side collision, which may include the driver’s side headlight/ headlight area and the driver’s side bottom rocker panel.
The crash caused the highway to be closed for several hours but has since reopened.
State police released a sample photo of the car believed to be involved in the crash:
Any witnesses to this crash or anyone with information on the whereabouts of the evading vehicle is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.