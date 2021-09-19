State police looking for evading vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-91 north in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are looking for an evading vehicle that struck, killed two people Sunday morning on Interstate-91 north.

State police say the crash occurred on Interstate 91 north near Exit 27 at approximately 4:06 a.m.

Several people were standing in the roadway after being involved in a previous collision when they were struck by another vehicle traveling north. The vehicle that struck the pedestrians failed to stop and evaded the scene, according to police.

#CTtraffic I-91 Northbound is closed at Exit 25-26 in Wethersfield for an accident investigation. Drivers should seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/7xQLwoet1c — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 19, 2021

Police say two people were pronounced deceased and a third person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released at this time.

A preliminary investigation and evidence found on scene led police to describe the evading vehicle as 2002-2001 Honda CRV color blue, with a spare tire affixed to the rear end. Police say the vehicle should have damage consistent with a driver’s side collision, which may include the driver’s side headlight/ headlight area and the driver’s side bottom rocker panel.

The crash caused the highway to be closed for several hours but has since reopened.

State police released a sample photo of the car believed to be involved in the crash:

Any witnesses to this crash or anyone with information on the whereabouts of the evading vehicle is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.