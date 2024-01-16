EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash involving a propane tanker caused a leak Tuesday on Route 5 in East Windsor, according to police.

East Windsor police said the crash occurred at 200 South Main St.

The fire marshall said both the Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection have been called in to contain what they are calling a “large propane leak.”

Officials said the area has been evacuated and the power will be shut off for safety reasons.

