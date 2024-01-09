HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a portion of I-91 Northbound to close in Hartford, according to state police.

According to CT Roads, the crash occurred around 2:43 a.m. and I-91 Northbound is closed between Exits 29 and 29A because of the two-vehicle crash.

State police told News 8 that the crash involved a tractor-trailer and that injuries were reported.

Police said this is an active investigation and they anticipate a long delay.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.