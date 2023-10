ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures and delays on I-91 Northbound Monday morning in Enfield.

State police said the crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. on I-91 Northbound at Exit 47 and involved a garbage truck and a tractor-trailer.

Minor injuries have been reported as a result of the crash and state police said long delays are expected.

Stay with News 8 for updates.