SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer shut down part of I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Troop H-Hartford responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian around 1:46 a.m. on I-84 eastbound in Southington near Exit 31. Serious injures have been reported as a result of a the crash, according to police

Police said all eastbound lanes are closed between Exits 30 and 31 due to the crash. State police also said that they expect the lanes to be closed for a couple of hours and are asking drivers to

