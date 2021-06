Hydrate today! One more tough warmth and humidity day today before less humid air comes in this evening and tonight! Great weather tomorrow then a cooler pattern for the weekend followed by seasonable temperatures next week! We are also watching an area near Central America for possible tropical development too!

Today: Another hot and humid day! Clouds break for some sun as the day goes by and it will warm up quickly again. A passing afternoon or evening shower/storm. Highs around 90 inland. with 80s shore and some 70s SE CT. The heat index in the 90s for much of the state again!