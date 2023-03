ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and car on fire closed a bridge in Enfield Friday morning.

Suffield police responded to the crash around 12:15 a.m. at the Rt. 190 bridge.

Police said both cars were reported to be on fire with possible entrapment.

The bridge is closed in both directions while police and fire crews are on-scene investigating. Traffic is being diverted.

