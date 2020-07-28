Tractor-trailer crash on I-84 east in Farmington closes travel lane

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH ) — The right lane of I-84 eastbound is closed in Farmington for a tractor-trailer crash Monday night.
Police say the crash occurred between Exits 37 and 39.
Information on any injuries has not yet been released.
