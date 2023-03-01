WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash between a tractor-trailer and a CT Transit bus closed Route 44 in West Hartford Tuesday morning.

The vehicles collided on Route 44, also known as Albany Avenue, just after 5 a.m. According to West Hartford police, due to the nature of the crash, the bus driver was trapped inside and required extrication by firefighters.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. The tractor-trailer driver and its passenger were not injured.

The entire front end of the bus was destroyed in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

“A friend of mine tells me early in the morning, he hears this explosion ‘bam,’ he looks around, and then he sees the truck, he sees the bus, and apparently it was very bad,” Catriel Carbonera of West Hartford said.

Carbonera said the intersection usually is busy. While emergency crews worked to clear the scene, a section of Albany Avenue was closed, and drivers were rerouted through residential side streets.

Route 44 was closed at Trout Brook Drive and King Philip Drive but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203 or its tip line at (860) 570-8969 or via whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.