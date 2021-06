HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police responded to a tractor-trailer accident on I-91 Southbound Saturday morning.

The accident happened at approximately 4:30 a.m., in the area of Exit 33 in Hartford.

State Police, Hartford, and Windsor fire departments responded to the scene.

Troopers report that nobody was seriously injured in the accident. No additional information has been released at this time.