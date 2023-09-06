PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer fire caused delays Wednesday morning on I-84 in Plainville.

According to CT Roads, the tractor-trailer fire occurred on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 32 and 33.

Troop H tells News 8 that the tractor-trailer caught fire while on the road and the driver pulled over to put it out. There are no injuries reported.

At this time, the three right lanes are closed due to the fire and there is no ETA as to when the lanes will be reopened.

