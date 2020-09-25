Traffic calming pilot installed on Hartford residential street to prevent speeding

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is trying to prevent speeding on residential streets.

The traffic calming pilot was put in the intersection of Russ and Lawrence Streets Friday morning.

REALTED: New Haven installs speed bumps on Long Wharf Drive to deter drag racing

The pilot consists of diagonal diverters that force all traffic to turn. This would help prevent cars from traveling straight through an intersection.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, “One of the most common complaints we hear from our neighborhood is people speeding, people driving recklessly and the risk it poses.”

Mayor Bronin is asking people to call 311 to report any traffic safety problems you may have in your neighborhood.

