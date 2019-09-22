Traffic stop leads to recovery of drugs, cash, and gun from convicted felon, Hartford PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Street Crimes Unit made significant drug bust during a routine traffic stop Saturday.

Hartford PD report that officers stopped a Volvo S60 on Capen Street after the officers observed the vehicle committing numerous moving violations.

In a post Sunday, Hartford PD said that the motor vehicle stop lead to the seizure of “$522.00 in cash, 100 bags of fentanyl, 13.3 grams unpackaged fentanyl, 4.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana and a Bryco Jennings .380 caliber handgun.”

Police said these items were recovered from a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history.