Traffic stop leads to recovery of drugs, cash, and gun from convicted felon, Hartford PD

Hartford

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Street Crimes Unit made significant drug bust during a routine traffic stop Saturday.

Hartford PD report that officers stopped a Volvo S60 on Capen Street after the officers observed the vehicle committing numerous moving violations.

In a post Sunday, Hartford PD said that the motor vehicle stop lead to the seizure of “$522.00 in cash, 100 bags of fentanyl, 13.3 grams unpackaged fentanyl, 4.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana and a Bryco Jennings .380 caliber handgun.”

Police said these items were recovered from a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss