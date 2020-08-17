Several hospitalized after 2-truck crash, blaze that closed part of Berlin Tpke in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Chaos erupted on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield Monday morning. Police and firefighters are on the scene of a fiery truck crash that sent several people to the hospital.

Police say Route 15 by Arrow Road has been closed on both sides due to a motor vehicle crash involving two trucks and a fire that could be seen for miles.

A truck towing a boat on a flatbed was rear-ended by another truck towing construction equipment on a flatbed on the southbound side of the Turnpike near the Cumberland Farms. Officials believe one truck attempted to pass another in the southbound lane when they collided.

A driver towing a boat on a flatbed is rear ended by a truck towing construction equipment on a flatbed. shut down Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield in front of the Cumberland Farms @WTNH unclear on injuries. Smell of fuel and burning fiberglass. traffic is backed up for miles. pic.twitter.com/hwNjMLCI0P — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) August 17, 2020

Witnesses on the scene say they saw the boat was caught up in the fire, as well as the cab of the truck that rear-ended the boat trailer.

Video sent in by a viewer to our News 8 Report It! app shows heavy smoke and fire from the crash.

People living in the neighborhood say they felt an explosion after the crash.

“It shook the house; every 10 seconds we felt another one,” Shawn from Wethersfield told News 8. “It happened three or four times; it felt weird…I couldn’t see it from the kitchen and went into the bedroom and saw a big billow of smoke and said ‘okay, that’s not good.'”

Captain Mark Mahder of Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said, “everybody in the area saw it. There are nearby motels and several people called it in so there was a lot of help pretty quickly…We immediately called all hands and called all our surrounding towns for mutual aid and since have knocked the fire out.”

Officials say the fire has been put out, but the area is still blocked off as police investigate.

Several people were taken to the hospital.

Power was cut to the area. Officials say fuel was burning under the ground in the storm water pipes.

Officials said catch basins and a brook were significantly impacted, but that it is safe for area residents to use their drinking water.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) personnel were called to the scene after the fire, which they said was fed by a mix of diesel fuel, hydraulic oil, gasoline, and motor oil.

Environmental Services, Inc. has been contracted to conduct remediation at the scene. DEEP is also working with the state Department of Transportation to sand and clear the roadway.

DEEP staff will continue to oversee cleanup efforts over the next few days.

Police say residents should avoid the area.

WEB EXTRA: Berlin turnpike truck fire scene