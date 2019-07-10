Road reopens in Bristol after freight train derailment

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– A road has reopened in Bristol after a freight train derailment on Wednesday morning.

Police say that at around 6 a.m., a train, with six out of seven cars carrying construction materials and scrap metal, derailed at the intersection of Mellen Street and Riverside Avenue.

A train has derailed in #Bristol in the area of Riverside Avenue & Mellen Street. That area is closed to traffic. Train was carrying construction materials. No injuries reported. (📸 @BristolCTPolice) @WTNH pic.twitter.com/DSF0EvUJk7 — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) July 10, 2019

This led to a small portion of Mellen Street, north of Riverside Avenue, temporarily closing. However, the road has since reopened to traffic.

There were no injuries or hazards reported.

Michael Hatzisavvas said, “I had never seen anything like that in my life. It was crazy. The noise was like a bomb dropping or something.”

Pan Am told News 8 the conductor and engineer are okay.

This is not the first time Pan Am cars derailed on this line in recent years. Three of four locomotives derailed in New Britain along Columbus Boulevard no one was hurt.

It was a similar incident in 2016 a Pan Am train derailed on the same stretch of tracks. The train was carrying hazmat materials. It turns out the cars were overloaded. It took several days to clean up.

Heres is a pic of this mornings scene of a freight train derailment which temporarily closed a small portion of Mellon St north of Riverside Av. No injuries or hazards were reported and roadway is now open. Railroad Crews will be working to to upright the train cars. pic.twitter.com/pli8H980h7 — Bristol CT Police (@BristolCTPolice) July 10, 2019

Railroad crews are working to upright the train cars at this time.

The cause of the derailment is unknown. Pan Am tells us they are investigating and it will take us several days to find out the cause of the derailment.