Transition to distance-learning in Hartford public schools under way, not going as smoothly as anticipated

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over the past week, Hartford school district handed out 10,000 laptops to make distance-learning during the coronavirus outbreak happen in the capitol city. However, the transition is not going as smoothly as officials hoped.

So far, 90% of teachers have their Google classrooms up and running. But only a little more than 40% of students have logged in to their accounts. The superintendent says, while they have made great strides to provide learning outside the school, they have a long way to go.

We know that there are families that don’t have access to technology and we will continue. We will move whatever mountains we have to move to make sure that our students have the access. One, that they have the device and two that their caregivers at home also have the supports that they need.

– Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez/Hartford Public Schools Superintendent

She says they’re still reaching out to parents to make sure all students have the technology they need right now. They’ve got a team of staff members troubleshooting problems and they’ve already handled 2,000 calls from parents and students.

