Transportation Committee debates proposals to fund infrastructure improvements

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s toll plan may be dead, but legislatures are still working out how to pay for millions in transportation projects. That was the topic of debate Monday before the Transportation Committee.

Senate Republicans testified on their bill called “Faster CT”; the plan takes money from the Rainy Day fund and uses it to pay down pension debt.

They claim this would free up money to match federal grants for bridge and road repairs. House Republicans are proposing a similar plan.

You get investment, more effective use of state dollars, and you get substaintail investments in transportation.

– Rep. Themis Klarides/(R) Woodbridge

We borrow less than any other plan out there; that’s where the future is going to be.”

– Sen. Len Fasano (R) North Haven

The governor would like to bond $300 million for infrastructure fixes. All three proposals will be debated in the coming weeks.

