WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A traveler was transported via an ambulance from Bradley International Airport to a hospital after a medical emergency, according to officials.

Connecticut State Troopers said officers arrived at the hospital at about 3:50 p.m., for the call.

The private airplane diverted to Bradley International Airport after a medical emergency onboard, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Other flights are not affected.

This is a developing situation and updates will be added as they are made available.