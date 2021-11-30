Travelers gives back to Hartford organization on Giving Tuesday

(WTNH) – Tuesday comes around every week, but Giving Tuesday is reserved for just once a year.

On Tuesday, a company with deep Hartford roots picked another Hartford organization to give back to for Giving Tuesday.

The Travelers umbrella is hard to miss in downtown Hartford and the company’s roots run deep in the city. When offices closed amid the pandemic, Travelers opened its kitchen to those in need, cooking meals for a local community action agency.

“Through this effort, we’ve distributed nearly 53,000 meals through and with Community Renewal and more than 130,000 meals in total to local Connecticut families,” said Nicholas Seminara, Executive Vice President and Chief Claim Officer.

Now that Giving Tuesday has arrived, the insurance company picked the same organization to give back to. Hartford’s Community Renewal Team is getting a newly refurbished Subaru through a partnership with Travelers and the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program,

“It looks absolutely beautiful. It looks like it’s brand new,” said Julie Ackerman, Assistant Vice President of CRT.

The car will be used to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Hartford and Middlesex counties.

“We have a family out in East Hartland that we deliver to that takes well over an hour to get there. Having a vehicle like this that we don’t have to have one of our trucks go that far out and deliver meals will help us to reach some of our seniors that are out in the outskirts of our community,” Ackerman said.

The gift goes beyond the car and once you popped the truck, more goodies were inside. Workers also raised several thousand dollars to help fuel the car and benefit other programs.