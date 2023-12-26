WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Many travelers headed back home from their holiday destinations on Tuesday at Bradley International Airport.

A thick fog blanketed the tarmac and some passengers even had their flights delayed. Passengers told News 8 they believed low visibility was behind the delays.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said more than 110,000 passengers are expected to travel from Bradley International Airport between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.



According to AAA, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest days for post-holiday travelers.