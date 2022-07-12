SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – An installation of the “Memorial of the Lost” tribute went on display in Southington on Tuesday. The homage was made to recognize those affected by gun violence.

Organizers said the traveling memorial showcases white T-shirts to signify the personal impact of shootings and to honor the 41 lives lost this year due to gun violence.

The display will be on the front lawn of St. Paul’s Church from July 12-25, officials stated, after which it will be sent to another Episcopal church in the state.

Visitors can view the display at 145 Main Street in Southington.

The traveling Memorial of the Lost was created by and is a project of Camp Washington, the official camp and conference center of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, located in Lakeside, Conn.