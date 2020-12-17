 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

‘Treacherous’ road conditions in Greater Hartford area as heavy snow continues

Hartford

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH )– Crews in the Greater Hartford area are hard at work plowing as the snow keeps accumulating Thursday morning.

The first major winter storm of the season is set to dump nearly 2 feet of snow on the state.

By 10 p.m. Wednesday in West Hartford, the snow was building up on the roads making driving difficult.

Department of Transportation (DOT) workers and plow drivers are doing their best to keep the roads clear, but drivers tell News 8 it’s treacherous out there. The roads are in extremely slippery conditions as the snow continues.

In East Hartford, over 600 DOT workers are working hard to handle the snow, but say they cannot completely clear out the roads until the snow stops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Wind gusts causing visibility issues as snow continues Thursday morning

News /

Hartford Healthcare teaming up with National Guard to rebuild COVID overflow facility

News /

State offices will be closed Thursday due to major winter storm

News /

DEEP, officials respond to oil tanker, 2-car crash closing Route 44 at Route 10 in Avon

News /

"Dr." Santa helps make early holiday wish come true for Manchester Hosptial nurse

News /

3 PM Weather Update

Storm Team 8 Weather /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss