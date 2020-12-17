‘Treacherous’ road conditions in Greater Hartford area as heavy snow continues

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH )– Crews in the Greater Hartford area are hard at work plowing as the snow keeps accumulating Thursday morning.

The first major winter storm of the season is set to dump nearly 2 feet of snow on the state.

By 10 p.m. Wednesday in West Hartford, the snow was building up on the roads making driving difficult.

Department of Transportation (DOT) workers and plow drivers are doing their best to keep the roads clear, but drivers tell News 8 it’s treacherous out there. The roads are in extremely slippery conditions as the snow continues.

In East Hartford, over 600 DOT workers are working hard to handle the snow, but say they cannot completely clear out the roads until the snow stops.