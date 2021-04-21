Tree crashes through Simsbury home into baby crib during severe thunderstorms

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the wake of a line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday, a tree crashed through a house in Simsbury and right into a baby’s crib.

Amid heavy wind and rain, the tree crashed through the outside of the roof, cut the house in half, and fell right into a bedroom.

Thankfully, no one was in the room at the time, but there were three children under the age of five in the home.

Brittney Rankin lives in the home and told us she was inside with the kids when the tree fell through the roof. She was in the room just next door with her headphones on and said the crash shook the whole house.

No one was hurt. The family will stay with relatives for the time being.

