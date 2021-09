BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tree that was damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias and ordered to be removed has been given a new life as a wood sculpture.

The transformed tree sits next to Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Bristol. It now features 360 degrees of colorful woodland animals.

Jared Welcome created the piece of art so that it would fit in the 100-year-old park. Each of the woodland creatures matches animals that can be found in the local parks system.