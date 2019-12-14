Tree falls on wires, gas line catches fire in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) A residential gas line is roaring with flames in Glastonbury.

Police said a tree fell on wires around 6:30 a.m. which engulfed two transformers in flames.

Police and fire units are on scene on Strickland Street for the gas line fire. The road is closed between Hebron Avenue and Millstone Road.

According to police, two houses evacuated and the power has been turned off. Connecticut Natural Gas and Eversource are on scene, as well.

There is no immediate danger. Crews will be on scene all day.