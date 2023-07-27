A state police vehicle is seen beneath a fallen tree in Newington.

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A tree fell onto an occupied Connecticut State Police K-9 vehicle on Thursday night in Newington, according to authorities.

Connecticut State Police Troop H said the tree fell onto the cruiser just before 10 p.m. at the Cedar Street CTfastrak bus station. The vehicle was damaged as a result and the doors became inoperable.

Police said the trooper and police K-9 were inside the vehicle at the time of the fall.

Fire officials responded to the scene and pried the vehicle’s doors open.

The trooper and K-9 were not injured by the fallen tree.

The vehicle was then towed from the scene.

No further information was immediately available.