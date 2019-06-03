Trial between Hartford, former ballpark developer beginning Wednesday

A bitter lawsuit between the City of Hartford and the fired former developer of Dunkin’ Donuts Park is coming to a head.

The trial between the city and Centerplan Construction starts Wednesday.

The company is suing Hartford for $90 million, claiming wrongful termination on the project to build the home of the Hartford Yard Goats.

Mayor Luke Bronin fired Centerplan for not finishing the stadium before the team’s inaugural season in 2016.

The team played its first season entirely on the road.

