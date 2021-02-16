 

Tribune Publishing which includes the Hartford Courant sold to hedge fund

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Courant and all of Tribune Publishing has been sold to a hedge fund.

Word came Tuesday night after the stock market closed that Alden Global Capitol bought Tribune Publishing for $630-million.

Negotiations have been underway for weeks. If the deal goes through, it would make Alden Global one of the biggest newspaper owners in the country.

The Chicago Tribune reports, the new owner has a history of deep cost-cutting at its other papers.

The Hartford Courant is American’s oldest newspaper in continuous publication, its first paper coming off the presses before America declared its independence.

