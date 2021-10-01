Trinity College honors coaches, athletes at Trinity Athletics Hall of Fame induction for 2020 class

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity College honored coaches and athletes who have left their mark on the school’s athletic program Friday night.

Nine people were inducted into the 2020 Trinity Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Trinity College Athletics Hall of Fame was created to celebrate the history of athletic excellence at the school, which spans more than 150 years.

“150 years in its almost 200-year history, and the people being inducted today are in the 2nd class of the hall of fame. That means the best of the best of the best,” said Joanne Berger-Sweeney, president of Trinity College.

Among the honorees was Rick Hazelton, who was the Trinity director of athletics for 28 years. He spearheaded the rise of Trinity Athletics onto the national stage in several men’s and women’s sports.

“Great coaches, facilities, help from alumni, support from the administration, and all this has made it an experience where it’s the sweetest ride ever,” Hazelton said.

Other inductees included Ken Abere ’86, Ryan Bak ’03, Christine Collins ’91, Bill Doyle ’85, Dea Frederick Cristea ’84, Stan Ogrodnik, Karen Rodgers Miller ’85 and Charlie Sticka ’56.