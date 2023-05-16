HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity College in Hartford is celebrating a big milestone this year.

The college’s flag was raised on Tuesday at the Connecticut State Capitol — the location of the school’s original campus. The college moved to its modern location in the Frog Hollow and Barry Square neighborhoods in 1878.

“Our bicentennial theme, ‘committed to the future since 1823,’ is a reminder that today, we must both honor our past, but also pledge to continue working for a better future,” Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney said.

Trinity College is the second-oldest college in Connecticut, behind Yale University.