Trinity College Squash coach having a movie made about his life

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Which college team in Connecticut has won the most national championships? The answer would be the Trinity College Squash team.

The coach wrote a book about his life and now, it will become a Hollywood movie.

On the campus of Trinity College in Hartford, the office of Paul Assaiante is filled with mementos of a storied career.

“We have won 17 national championships since we started this process in 22 years,” Assaiante said.

It’s been quite a process. A quarter-century ago, the Trinity president told Assaiante to turn the squash team into a winner. The coach responded with something that would transform the small school into one with an international reputation.

“The best squash in the world is not in the United States. He looked back and said, ‘don’t screw this up,’” Assaiante said.

The players are from 11 different countries including England, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Colombia.

Assaiante also helped create Captial Squash, which teaches inner-city kids the sport.

“The demographic of people who play squash is pretty high. It is an elitist sport,” Assaiante said.

It’s that giving back to the community along with Assaiante’s personal journey and success at Trinity that caught the eye of Hollywood producers. As for who he wants to play him in the movie? He says he doesn’t care and says it’s always about the storyline.

Who do you think should play Assaiante in the movie? Vote here: