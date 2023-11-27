HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students and staff at Trinity College came together Monday after a student was among three men of Palestinian descent shot on Saturday night in Vermont.

Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney said in a statement that Tahseen Aliahmad, a sophomore student at the college, was among those shot Saturday.

“We remain shocked and saddened by the news this weekend of the shooting in Burlington, Vermont, of three students of Palestinian descent, including our own Tahseen Aliahmad ’26,” Berger-Sweeney said in the statement. “Several community members, including student life staff, professors and classmates, have been able to be with Tahseen in Vermont or have been directly in touch.”

Students and staff gathered Monday on campus to show their solidarity and support for Aliahmad. A number of people who knew him were in attendance, including his friend Hamzah Alshammari.

“He’s always smiling,” Alshammari said. “He’s just not a person that you would expect him to get in trouble. It’s just really concerning to know that I have the same shade of skin color as him, I have the same facial hair, I’m wearing keffiyeh, my name is very similar.”

The college said Aliahmad’s family is currently in Ramallah in the West Bank.

“At this moment, our priority is Tahseen’s safety and full recovery and his ability to see his family,” the college said in a statement released on Sunday. “The student life staff have shared resources to support our community and are talking with Tahseen about how we can assist his family, who live in the West Bank, while they care for him from such a great distance.”

Trinity College added that Aliahmad is in “high spirits” as he continues to recover from the shooting. Other students and faculty members also came out to show their support for the 20-year-old, recounting him as a kind and caring person.

“He’s really nice,” said Mel Keith, a friend. “I was setting up for a formal with one of my friends and we were really struggling moving this big, heavy piece of wood and he asked us, ‘Hey do you guys need some help?'”

Both students and staff said the recent shooting has given them a heightened sense of insecurity on campus.

“I was thinking of buying something that says ‘Free Palestine’ and I said immediately I’m going to drop this idea because I’m already a target,” said Hanae Bouazz, a faculty member at the school.

Families of the victims are calling for the shooting to be investigated as a hate crime. The U.S. Justice Department said it is currently being investigated as a “possible” hate crime.

A vigil is scheduled for Aliahmad on Wednesday at the Trinity College campus.