Trinity College to host two separate, in-person commencement ceremonies in May

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Trinity College has announced their plans for hosting an in-person commencement ceremony this year.

The college says that they will hold two separate, consecutive ceremonies on Friday, May 21 at Trinity College, at 300 Summit Street in Hartford.

One ceremony will be held in the morning, while the other will be held that afternoon.

Trinity College officials say that attendance will be limited to graduating students and their guests, those who are formally participating in the ceremonies, and employees who are staffing the event.

The plans could change if conditions or mandates from local and state officials require it.