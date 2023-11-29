HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Trinity College is set to hold a previously planned vigil Wednesday for the lives lost in Gaza as a Palestinian student is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Vermont.

According to a letter from Trinity’s President Joanne Berger-Sweeney on Monday, the previously planned vigil will occur at 4:45 p.m. to show support for all the lives that have been lost. Berger-Sweeney continued by saying ” This vigil takes on a new meaning for our community as a show of support for Tahseen (Aliahmad) and his friends.”

Sophomore Tahseen Aliahmad was among three men of Palestinian descent who were shot while attending a Thanksgiving gathering near the University of Vermont campus. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee released a statement Sunday saying that there is “reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab.”

The college said Aliahmad is in stable condition.

The Burlington Police Department said in a statement Sunday that Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton while searching the shooting area.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday to three charges of attempted second-degree murder. Eaton is currently being held in prison without bond.

Stay with News 8 for updates.