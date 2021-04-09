Trinity Health of New England’s 24-hour Vax-A-Thon kicks off Friday; appointment recommended

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s only vax-a-thon kicks off Friday!

Trinity Health of New England plans to administer 4,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses in a 24-hour period for people 16 and up.

It starts Friday, April 9, at 5 p.m. and will go on until Saturday evening at the Artists Collective in Hartford. Appointments are encouraged, but walkups will be accepted.

They will also be prioritizing people who are in the five categories that are deemed high-risk for COVID-19: Sickle Cell Disease, Down syndrome, End-Stage Renal Disease on hemodialysis, solid organ transplant and active cancer treatment patients.

