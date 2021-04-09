Trinity Health of New England’s 24-hour Vax-A-Thon kicks off Friday; appointment recommended

Hartford

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s only vax-a-thon kicks off Friday!

Trinity Health of New England plans to administer 4,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses in a 24-hour period for people 16 and up.

RELATED: Trinity Health of New England’s 24-hour Vax-A-Thon announced

It starts Friday, April 9, at 5 p.m. and will go on until Saturday evening at the Artists Collective in Hartford. Appointments are encouraged, but walkups will be accepted.

They will also be prioritizing people who are in the five categories that are deemed high-risk for COVID-19: Sickle Cell Disease, Down syndrome, End-Stage Renal Disease on hemodialysis, solid organ transplant and active cancer treatment patients.

To make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Police release identity of woman wanted in Rocky Hill homicide after 2 arrests made

News /

PRESS CONFERENCE - State Police give update on Rocky Hill homicide investigation into death of 75-year-old man.

News /

Long-term care workers storm state DPH building demanding more on-the-job protections, detained by police

News /

Exclusive: University of Hartford's plan to drastically downgrade their athletic program

News /

State leaders urging young people to get COVID vaccine, encourage peers to do the same

News /

Hartford HealthCare begins vaccinating emergency patients against COVID-19

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss