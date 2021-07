HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A State Trooper has been hospitalized after a crash in Hartford Thursday night.

According to Connecticut State Police (CSP), around 9:11 p.m. Troop H received a report of a crash at the intersection of Morgan Street and Market Street.

The report said the crash involved a CSP cruiser.





Injuries were reported. The victim, a State Trooper, was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.