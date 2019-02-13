Hartford

State Trooper struck on Interstate 84 in East Hartford

Posted: Feb 12, 2019 10:52 PM EST

Updated: Feb 12, 2019 11:29 PM EST

State Trooper struck on Interstate 84 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 received confirmation from officials that a trooper was struck on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford on Tuesday night. 

According to officials, a trooper was struck on Interstate 84 West by I-384 in East Hartford. 

No information has been released on injuries or the cause of the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

