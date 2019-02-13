State Trooper struck on Interstate 84 in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 received confirmation from officials that a trooper was struck on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford on Tuesday night.
According to officials, a trooper was struck on Interstate 84 West by I-384 in East Hartford.
No information has been released on injuries or the cause of the incident.
This is a developing story.
More Stories
-
- PD: Person transported to hospital after being injured in New Haven
- East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
- Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
- Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
- NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years
- Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
- Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Report-It Recap: Connecticut cleans up from Tuesday snow storm
The News 8 inbox saw a steady stream of photos once the snow and sleet began rolling in on Tuesday.Read More »
- Monitoring the roads on Tuesday evening in one of our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Labs
- Crews in North Haven ready for winter weather on Tuesday
- Cities, towns around state preparing for another winter storm
- Connecticut cities and towns prepare for Tuesday's winter storm
- 2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
- Sunshine and wind on chilly Wednesday afternoon
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Person transported to hospital after being injured in New Haven
Police in New Haven said one person was injured and transported to the...Read More »
-
East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
A man who brought a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts to Connecticut to...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
A Colchester woman has been charged with wire fraud after she allegedly stole...Read More »
-
Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
The former president of a Connecticut dog rescue organization charged with...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
A fire has destroyed a building in Bridgeport on Wednesday.Read More »
Video Center
-
Web Extra: Police make arrest in death of woman found in a suitcase
An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road, according to police.Read More »
-
Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
Its location at the mouth of the Connecticut River made it an important center for coastal trade; that shoreline location now makes for stunning views.Read More »
-
Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.Read More »