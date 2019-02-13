Trooper, teen injured after cruiser struck on shoulder of I-84 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Connecticut State Police trooper was injured after his cruiser was struck by a car on the shoulder of Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Tuesday night.

State Police say that at around 10:30 p.m., Trooper Brett Cook, 30, of Middletown, was stopped, with his emergency lights activated, within the right shoulder of I-84 westbound. He was parked behind a disabled vehicle and a tow truck near the Exit 59 on ramp.

A Honda Accord that was traveling in the right lane then lost control and veered into the right shoulder, colliding with the rear end of the state police cruiser.

The driver of the Honda, 18-year-old Chad Taylor, of Windsor, and Cook were both taken to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries. Taylor's passenger, 18-year-old Pierre Campbell, of Hartford, was not injured.

Taylor was found at fault and issued infractions for failure to drive at a reasonable distance, traveling too fast for conditions, operation of motor vehicle with unsafe tires and failure to wear seat safety belt in front seat.

Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.