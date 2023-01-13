EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a truck attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, which then struck a police cruiser.

Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a suspect truck that was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, the truck attempted to flee the area.

On its way out of the lot, the truck struck a police cruiser that was entering the lot and drove off.

Police said that the truck was able to drive away. They also stated that the damage done to the cruiser was minimal and that the officer inside was not injured.

And, the truck was not able to steal the snowplow.

This is a developing story. Follow News 8 for updates.